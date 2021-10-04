Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, October 5th 2021
Watford choose former Premier League winner Claudio Ranieri as their new boss

By Press Association
October 4, 2021, 6:08 pm Updated: October 4, 2021, 7:13 pm
Claudio Ranieri is back in the Premier League with Watford (Nick Potts/PA)
Claudio Ranieri is back in the Premier League with Watford (Nick Potts/PA)

Watford have appointed Claudio Ranieri as their new head coach following the sacking of Xisco Munoz.

The Premier League club have announced the Italian former Chelsea and Leicester boss has signed a two-year contract at Vicarage Road.

He becomes the 13th permanent manager of the Hornets since the Pozzo family took control of the club in 2012.

Munoz was dismissed on Sunday after just 10 months in charge. The Spaniard successfully guided Watford to promotion back to the top flight last season but performances at the start of this term did not satisfy those upstairs.

“The board feels recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving,” a statement read.

Ranieri takes over with the club 15th in the table with seven points from seven games, following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Leeds.

The 69-year-old, who famously guided Leicester to the Premier League title in 2016, brings a wealth of experience to the job.

The Italian is vastly experienced
The Italian is vastly experienced (Adam Davy/PA)

His previous clubs include Napoli, Fiorentina, Valencia, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Roma, Inter Milan and Monaco. He has also managed the Greece national side and had a brief spell in charge at Fulham in 2018-19.

Despite his success at Leicester, he was sacked by the Foxes just nine months after their title triumph following a poor start to the 2016-17 campaign. He then lasted just 106 days at Fulham after being unable to steer them away from relegation trouble.

His first match with Watford will be the home clash against second-placed Liverpool on October 16.

The Hornets announced on Monday evening that Paolo Benetti, Carlo Cornacchia and Carlo Spignoli will join Ranieri as backroom staff.

Benetti – Ranieri’s right-hand man since 2007 – and Cornacchia have been appointed as assistant coaches, with Spignoli as fitness coach.

