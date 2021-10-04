Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tammy Abraham and Ben Chilwell added to England squad for World Cup qualifiers

By Press Association
October 4, 2021, 6:15 pm Updated: October 4, 2021, 7:19 pm
Tammy Abraham, left, and Ben Chilwell have been added to England’s squad (Nick Potts/Adam Davy/PA)
Tammy Abraham and Ben Chilwell have been added to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary.

Roma striker Abraham has been out of the Three Lions’ fold since November 2020, while Chilwell, who made his first Premier League appearance of the season on Saturday, has replaced injured Chelsea team-mate Reece James.

The Football Association said in a statement: “Ben Chilwell and Tammy Abraham have been added to the England squad for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

“All players will report to St George’s Park on Tuesday apart from Reece James, who is ruled out through injury.”

James was included in Southgate’s initial 23-man group, which was announced on Thursday.

But the right-back was forced out of Chelsea’s recent home defeat to Manchester City due to an ankle problem and missed Wednesday’s Champions League defeat to Juventus in Turin, plus Saturday’s home win over Southampton.

Abraham, who joined Roma from Chelsea in a £34million deal in August, has scored four goals in 10 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A club.

The 24-year-old – the Blues’ joint top scorer last term – signed a five-year deal in the Italian capital, in a move which saw him link up with former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho.

He made his senior England debut in a goalless friendly draw against Germany in November 2017 and has scored one goal in six appearances.

Chilwell was a member of Southgate’s squad for Euro 2020, but did not make an appearance at the tournament.

He has also been absent for Chelsea in the Premier League this season until Saturday’s home win against Southampton after being described as “mentally tired” by Blues boss Thomas Tuchel.

England play in Andorra on Saturday and then face fellow Group I rivals Hungary at Wembley on Tuesday.

