Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Australia to remain closed to international tourists until 2022

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 4:31 am Updated: October 5, 2021, 10:40 am
International tourists will be welcomed back to Australia until next year (Rick Rycroft/AP)
International tourists will be welcomed back to Australia until next year (Rick Rycroft/AP)

International tourists will not be welcomed back to Australia until next year, with the return of skilled migrants and students given higher priority, the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia was expected to reach the benchmark of 80% of the population aged 16 and older having a second dose.

Last week, he outlined plans to allow vaccinated citizens and permanent residents to fly overseas from November for the first time since an extraordinarily tough travel ban took effect in March last year.

But Mr Morrison on Tuesday said that, after Australians, the next priority would be skilled migrants and international students entering Australia before tourists.

Australian immigration has been at its lowest since the Second World War because of pandemic restrictions.

The pandemic has also had a disastrous effect on Australian universities that rely heavily on fees paid by international students.

The education sector fears that students will enrol in other countries unless Australia opens its border to them soon.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

The prime minister told Seven: “The next priorities are skilled migrants that are very important for the country and who are double vaccinated, as well as students who are coming and returning to Australia for their studies.

“We will get to international visitors as well, I believe next year.”

The Australian Tourism Export Council, which represents a sector that made 45 billion Australian dollars (£24 billion) a year from international tourists before the pandemic, wants international visitors to return by March.

Australia is racing to inoculate its population as an outbreak of the more contagious delta variant that began in Sydney in June continues to spread.

A bubble with New Zealand was opened in April and then closed again
A bubble with New Zealand was opened in April and then closed again (Rick Rycroft/AP)

Victoria state reported a national record 1,763 new local infections and four Covid-19 deaths in Tuesday.

The previous national record of 1,599 infections in 24 hours was set by New South Wales when its outbreak peaked on September 10.

New South Wales leads the other states in vaccination rates and Sydney’s airport is expected to be the first to reopen to vaccinated travellers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]