Burnley’s owner ALK offers to buy all the shares owned by the club’s fans

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 11:00 am
Burnley’s new owners have offered to buy up remaining shares (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Burnley’s new owners have offered to buy up remaining shares (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Burnley’s owner ALK has offered to buy the remaining shares owned by the club’s supporters.

The American investment group, headed by chairman Alan Pace, bought a controlling stake in the club last December.

Around six per cent of the club is still owned by individual shareholders and ALK insist there is no obligation for fans to sell.

Pace said: “We wanted to do the right thing by our fans and shareholders by putting together this offer. It would be a shame to not provide a considered offer to the group.

“It has been an incredibly busy period since we became custodians of Burnley FC, but we feel it is now worthwhile to proceed in this manner and to make an offer to purchase fan-owned shares should the holders wish to sell.

“I want to stress, however, that this offer is purely an option for the shareholders. They are not required to sell and should not feel obliged to do so. We welcome and are happy for them to continue their support for Burnley FC and remain part of the club shareholder group.”

