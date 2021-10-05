Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
AstraZeneca asks US drug regulator to authorise Covid antibody treatment

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 12:56 pm Updated: October 5, 2021, 1:00 pm
AstraZeneca (PA)
AstraZeneca has asked the US Food and Drug Administration to authorise the emergency use of an antibody treatment to prevent Covid-19.

The Anglo-Swedish drug maker, which developed one of the first Covid vaccines, said the treatment, known as AZD7442, would be the first long-acting antibody combination to receive an emergency use authorisation for Covid-19 prevention.

The treatment may help protect people whose immune systems do not respond adequately to vaccination, AstraZeneca said.

Late-stage human trials showed that AZD7442 reduced the risk of developing symptomatic Covid-19 by 77%.

More than three-quarters of the participants had suppressed immune systems and other conditions that made them more susceptible to severe disease.

“Vulnerable populations such as the immunocompromised often aren’t able to mount a protective response following vaccination and continue to be at risk of developing Covid-19,” Mene Pangalos, AstraZeneca’s executive vice president for pharmaceutical research, said in a statement.

“With this first global regulatory filing, we are one step closer to providing an additional option to help protect against Covid-19 alongside vaccines.”

US demand for antibody treatments soared over the summer, particularly in states like Florida, Louisiana and Texas, where hospital admissions among unvaccinated patients threatened to overwhelm the health care system.

The drugs are laboratory-made versions of virus-blocking antibodies that help fight infections. The treatments help the patient by supplying concentrated doses of one or two antibodies.

The main antibody treatment being used in the US is Regeneron’s dual-antibody cocktail. The FDA has also authorised the Regeneron product as protection for high-risk people against severe Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson asked the FDA to allow extra shots of its Covid-19 vaccine as the US government moves towards expanding its booster campaign to millions more vaccinated Americans.

J&J said it filed a request with the FDA to authorise boosters for people 18 and older who had previously received the company’s one-shot vaccine.

While the company said it submitted data on different booster intervals, ranging from two to six months, it did not formally recommend one to regulators.

