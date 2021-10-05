Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Unvaccinated players and fans could still be allowed to attend Qatar World Cup

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 5:09 pm
The Al Janoub Stadium, one of the venues for the Qatar 2022 World Cup (Handout/PA Media)
The Al Janoub Stadium, one of the venues for the Qatar 2022 World Cup (Handout/PA Media)

Players and fans who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 could still be allowed to attend the Qatar World Cup next year.

It had been reported that unvaccinated players would not be allowed to take part in the tournament, but the PA news agency understands alternative forms of certification are being looked at for spectators, officials and players in meetings between FIFA and the national health authorities.

These include providing proof of having recovered from the virus, or evidence of negative tests.

No decisions have yet been taken, with the global situation regarding Covid being closely monitored. It would be likely, however, that unvaccinated visitors would need to provide proof of a recent negative test to enter a stadium, while vaccinated fans may only be required to test during their stay if they were symptomatic.

Visiting fans may not require proof of full vaccination in Qatar
Visiting fans may not require proof of full vaccination in Qatar next year (PA)

All fans were required to test negative before attending matches at the Club World Cup in Qatar earlier this year.

No decision has yet been taken regarding the frequency of testing for players once in Qatar for the World Cup.

A FIFA spokesperson said: “In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as was the case for the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 and the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 qualifiers held in June 2021, Qatar, as the host country, will provide the safeguards required to protect the health and safety of all involved in the competition.

“All attendees must follow the travel advice from the Qatari authorities and the latest guidance from the Ministry of Public Health. Full information on COVID-19 safety measures will be communicated to all client groups as we approach the competition.”

FIFA said in a statement issued on Sunday night: “We encourage COVID-19 vaccinations and endorse the World Health Organization’s position: safe, fair, and equitable access is critical in all countries. Players should not receive priority access to vaccines.”

The Supreme Committee for the Delivery and Legacy of Qatar 2022 declined to comment.

