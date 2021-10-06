Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pope’s ‘shame’ at scale of clergy abuse in France

By Press Association
October 6, 2021, 9:58 am Updated: October 6, 2021, 4:21 pm
Pope Francis during his weekly general audience on Wednesday (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Pope Francis expressed “shame” for himself and the Roman Catholic Church on Wednesday for the scale of child sexual abuse within the church in France, and acknowledged failures in putting the needs of victims first.

The pope spoke during his regular audience at the Vatican about a report released on Tuesday that estimated some 330,000 French children were abused by clergy and other church authority figures dating back to 1950.

“There is, unfortunately, a considerable number,” Francis said.

Pope Francis at his weekly general audience at the Vatican
“I would like to express to the victims my sadness and pain for the trauma that they suffered.

“It is also my shame, our shame, my shame, for the incapacity of the church for too long to put them at the centre of its concerns.”

He called on all bishops and religious superiors to take all action necessary “so similar dramas are not repeated”.

The pope also expressed his “closeness and paternal support” to French priests in the face of a “difficult test”, and called on French Catholics to “ensure that the church remains a safe house for all”.

Meanwhile, French president Emmanuel Macron sent his “thoughts” to the victims.

Pope Francis
Pope Francis called on bishops and religious superiors to take action (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

“Behind the figures and terrible situations that are described, there are broken lives,” he said.

“There is a need for truth and compensation,” Mr Macron said, adding that work remained to be done to apply changes the report had recommended and better protect children.

The report said an estimated 3,000 priests and an unknown number of other people associated with the Catholic Church sexually abused children, providing France’s first accounting of the global phenomenon.

The president of the independent commission that issued the findings, Jean-Marc Sauve, underlined on Tuesday that Catholic authorities had covered up the abuse spanning 70 years in a “systematic manner”.

Victims welcomed the 2,500-page document as long overdue, and the head of the French Catholic bishops’ conference asked for their forgiveness.

The report said the tally of 330,000 victims included an estimated 216,000 people abused by priests and other clerics, and the rest by church figures such as Scout leaders and camp counsellors.

French president Emmanuel Macron
French president Emmanuel Macron said there was a need for ‘truth and compensation’ (Michel Euler, Pool/AP)

The estimates were based on broader research by France’s National Institute of Health and Medical Research into sexual abuse of children in the country.

The commission urged the church to take strong action, denouncing its “faults” and “silence”.

It also called on the Catholic Church to help compensate the victims, particularly in cases that were too old to prosecute in French courts.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said on Tuesday that Pope Francis had learned about the report’s findings “with sorrow”.

“His thoughts go in first place to the victims, with a profound sadness for their wounds and gratitude for their courage to speak out,” Mr Bruni said.

Francis issued a groundbreaking church law in May 2019 that required all Catholic priests and nuns to report clergy sex abuse and cover-ups involving their superiors to church authorities.

He said in June that every bishop must take responsibility for the “catastrophe” of the sex abuse crisis.

