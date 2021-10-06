Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Tyson Fury arrives in Las Vegas with a message for Deontay Wilder

By Press Association
October 6, 2021, 11:15 am
Tyson Fury has landed in Las Vegas (Peter Byrne/PA)
Tyson Fury has landed in Las Vegas (Peter Byrne/PA)

Tyson Fury has left Deontay Wilder in no doubt of his intentions upon his arrival in Las Vegas.

World heavyweight champion Fury is preparing for this weekend’s trilogy showdown with his American rival, having knocked him out in February 2020 after their first contest ended in a draw.

Wilder is banking on a new and improved style to get the better of Fury at the third time of asking.

But Fury shrugged: “I think you could go to college and get a Masters degree in nearly two years, so for a boxer to change his style is very easy to do.

“But no matter what Deontay Wilder does I’m still going to knock him the f*** out. In quick time, quick fashion.”

Wilder has consistently refused to acknowledge Fury as the WBC champion following his defeat via technical knockout in the seventh round, and merely insists their business is not over.

Deontay WIlder and Tyson Fury photo
Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury meet for the third time on Saturday (Bradley Collyer/PA)

But Fury added: “It just shows you that I’m living in Wilder’s mind, rent free.

“The whole time, two years.

“Every time he looks in the mirror he sees Tyson Fury.

BOXING Las Vegas0610
PA Graphic

“Every time he goes to bed, before he closes his eyes, he sees the Gypsy King.

“Every time he wakes up he thinks of Tyson Fury.

“Even when he goes to bed with his missus, he’s thinking of Tyson Fury.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal