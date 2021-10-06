Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Suspended sentence for father who racially abused England trio after Euro final

By Press Association
October 6, 2021, 2:10 pm Updated: October 6, 2021, 2:40 pm
Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka (Nick Potts/Lars Baron/Mike Egerton/PA)
A father-of-three who posted an “abhorrent” video on Facebook racially abusing Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after the Euro 2020 final has been handed a suspended sentence.

Plasterer Bradford Pretty, 50, embarked on a drunken tirade against the three England players following the loss on penalties to Italy in July.

The clip – which includes him using two racist terms to describe the three young men – was uploaded to social media and attracted comments.

England manager Gareth Southgate consoles Jadon Sancho following defeat in the penalty shoot-out that decided Euro 2020
England manager Gareth Southgate consoles Jadon Sancho following defeat in the penalty shoot-out that decided Euro 2020 (Nick Potts/PA)

Pretty appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday where he admitted sending a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

He was sentenced to 50 days in prison, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Playing the video for the court, prosecutor Julie Farbrace said: “It shows him talking about the game… in particular talking about the England players who had missed a penalty at the final.

“In relation to the matter there were people who commented on the video, people who were upset about the word he put in there.”

In the video, an intoxicated Pretty can be heard saying: “Where do I start? Where do I start?

“So gutted like all of us.

England’s Bukayo Saka sits dejected following defeat at Wembley
England’s Bukayo Saka sits dejected following defeat at Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Proper deflated, big proud of the boys, big proud, but anyone and everyone that knows me well will understand what I am talking about.”

He goes on to refer to Rashford, Sancho and Saka missing penalties and uses two racist terms to refer to them.

“I am so f****** sad. I am so f****** sad,” he adds at the end.

When challenged in the comments section of the video, Pretty apologised to anyone that was offended but railed against “political correctness”.

He added: “I am standing up and saying what I said for the weak ones…

“England till I die.”

Euro 2020
A Manchester mural painted in support of Marcus Rashford (Danny Lawson.PA)

His defence solicitor Richard Graham acknowledged the video was “abhorrent”, saying it was a “moment of drunken madness”.

He said Pretty had drank “15 or 16” cans of lager on the day of the final and was “clearly heavily intoxicated” in the video.

Mr Graham asked that his client be given credit for his early guilty plea.

Chairman of the bench Chris Mackenny told Pretty that his offending “clearly passes the custody threshold” but suspended the sentence of 50 days in prison for 12 months.

Pretty, of Folkestone in Kent, was told to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and must also pay prosecution costs and a court surcharge totalling £213.

England lost 3-2 on penalties to Italy after a 1-1 draw at Wembley in the final on July 11 this year. Rashford, Sancho and Saka all missed from the spot for England in the deciding shoot-out.

