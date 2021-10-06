Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Serge Aurier says he would never join 'enemy' Arsenal due to respect for Spurs

By Press Association
October 6, 2021, 3:37 pm
Serge Aurier left Tottenham on a free transfer on deadline day (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Serge Aurier has revealed he would never have signed for Arsenal because he has “too much respect” for his former club Tottenham.

The Ivory Coast right-back joined LaLiga side Villarreal earlier this week, having been a free agent since terminating his Spurs contract by mutual consent on transfer deadline day.

The 28-year-old was linked with a move across north London to the Gunners, but instead reunited with Unai Emery, having previously worked with the Spaniard at Paris St Germain.

Aurier, who spent four years at Spurs, says a move to the Emirates Stadium was never on the cards.

“The last few months have not been easy and I would have liked to say goodbye to you on better terms, but each story comes to an end, you have to know how to accept it and move on!”

Aurier made 110 appearances for Spurs since joining from PSG in 2017 and was one of the biggest characters in the team during that time.

He added: “I am now speaking to you, my former team-mates, my brothers with whom I have lived so much. I really enjoyed playing with you, I know you will miss me especially in our locker room where I liked to set the mood.

“I wish you the best for this season and I promise I will be seeing you again, you will not be forgetting me anytime soon! Good luck @spursofficial.”