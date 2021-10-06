Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New trailer offers glimpse of Peter Dinklage in Cyrano

By Press Association
October 6, 2021, 4:33 pm
Peter Dinklage (Matt Crossick/PA)
Peter Dinklage (Matt Crossick/PA)

A new trailer for upcoming film Cyrano has featured Peter Dinklage, Hayley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr and Ben Mendelsohn.

The film, directed by Joe Wright, is an adaptation of the French play Cyrano de Bergerac.

Game Of Thrones star Dinklage plays the lead role of Cyrano de Bergerac in the love story.

The Magnificent Seven star Bennett plays the part of Roxanne, who finds herself in a love triangle with Cyrano and Harrison Jr’s character Christian.

The trailer shows Cyrano helping Christian to win over Roxanne, who he has himself fallen in love with.

The soundtrack to the film features music written and composed by The National musicians Bryce Dessner and Aaron Dessner.

It will feature vocals from Dinklage, Bennet and Harrison Jr, as well as performances from the London Contemporary Orchestra and pianist Vikingur Olafsson.

A tweet from the makers of the film said: “Experience the greatest love story ever told.”

The film will be released in January.

