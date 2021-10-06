Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nato expels eight ‘undeclared’ Russian intelligence officers

By Press Association
October 6, 2021, 4:55 pm Updated: October 6, 2021, 4:58 pm
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg (John Minchillo, Pool/AP)
Nato has expelled eight members of Russia’s mission to the military alliance, saying they were secretly working as intelligence officers.

The organisation said it had also cut the size of Moscow’s team able to work at its headquarters.

“We can confirm that we have withdrawn the accreditation of eight members of the Russian mission to Nato, who were undeclared Russian intelligence officers,” a Nato official said.

Nato had also reduced the number of positions that Russia could accredit people for at the organisation down to 10, the official said.

Relations between Nato and Russia have been increasingly strained since Moscow annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

The two are at odds over Russia’s nuclear missile development, aerial intrusions into Nato airspace and the buzzing of allied ships by fighter planes.

Official talks between them have been limited in recent years.

“Nato’s policy towards Russia remains consistent. We have strengthened our deterrence and defence in response to Russia’s aggressive actions, while at the same time we remain open for a meaningful dialogue,” the official said.

The main forum for dialogue, the Nato-Russia Council, has stalled.

“Nato proposed to hold another meeting of the Nato-Russia Council over 18 months ago, and that proposal stands. The ball is in Russia’s court,” the official said.

Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the foreign affairs committee in the lower house of the Russian parliament, dismissed the accusations against the Russian diplomats as baseless and warned that Nato’s move would further strain relations.

Mr Slutsky also told the Interfax news agency that Moscow could respond with “asymmetric” retaliatory measures, but he did not elaborate on what they might be.

