Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

White House says Biden and Xi expected to meet virtually

By Press Association
October 6, 2021, 8:41 pm
President Joe Biden (Evan Vucci/AP)
President Joe Biden (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to hold a virtual working meeting before year’s end, according to a senior Biden administration official.

The agreement for a more formal leaders’ meeting came as White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi met on Wednesday in Zurich for six hours of talks amid rising tensions between the global powers.

China Martyr’s Day
Chinese President Xi Jinping (Andy Wong/AP)

Details for the meeting still need to be worked out, according to the senior administration official, who was not authorised to comment publicly on the private talks between Mr Sullivan and Mr Yang.

Mr Xi has not left China amid the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic and is not expected to attend upcoming Group of 20 and Cop26 summits in Europe in person.

The official said the idea of a virtual meeting was proposed after Mr Biden — who spent a substantial amount of time with Mr Xi when the two were vice presidents — mentioned to the Chinese president last month during a phone call that he would like to be able to see him again.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal