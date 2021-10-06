Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Luke Shaw says Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival has improved Man Utd’s mentality

By Press Association
October 6, 2021, 10:22 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo has improved the mentality in the Manchester United dressing room, according to defender Luke Shaw (Martin Rickett/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo has improved the mentality in the Manchester United dressing room, according to defender Luke Shaw (Martin Rickett/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United has already had a positive effect on the mentality in the dressing room, according to defender Luke Shaw.

The Portugal international is the club’s leading scorer with five goals in six matches since re-signing this summer.

And while United have had a mixed start to the season, losing to Young Boys in the Champions League, Aston Villa in the Premier League and West Ham in the Carabao Cup, Shaw insists Ronaldo’s presence has been a positive one.

“You know the star he is, what he has been doing over a number of years, it is just unbelievable to be in a dressing room with him,” Shaw told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“You see the way he conducts himself, how professional he is. It’s clear to me why he has been at the top for so many years.

“His mentality is second to none. I think he has really improved that in and around the changing room.”

