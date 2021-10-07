Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Netflix urged to pull Dave Chappelle’s latest stand-up special over trans jokes

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 1:05 am
Comedian Dave Chappelle has been criticised by a leading LGBT advocacy group for jokes about trans people in his latest stand-up special (Mathieu Bitton/Netflix/PA)
Comedian Dave Chappelle has been criticised by a leading LGBT advocacy group for jokes about trans people in his latest stand-up special (Mathieu Bitton/Netflix/PA)

Netflix has been urged to pull Dave Chappelle’s latest stand-up special over jokes allegedly discriminatory against transgender people.

The revered US comic said “gender is a fact” in his show The Closer and shared his backing for JK Rowling.

The Harry Potter author attracted strong criticism for statements about the concept of biological sex.

Chappelle said he is “team TERF”  – the acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminist.

Advocacy group GLAAD accused Chappelle of delivering “anti-LGBTQ diatribes”.

Quote tweeting a negative review of The Closer, it said: “Dave Chappelle’s brand has become synonymous with ridiculing trans people and other marginalised communities.

“Negative reviews and viewers loudly condemning his latest special is a message to the industry that audiences don’t support platforming anti-LGBTQ diatribes. We agree.”

Dave Chappelle
Dave Chappelle has found himself in hot water over jokes about the trans community (Mathieu Bitton/Netflix/PA)

GLAAD also retweeted a post accusing Chappelle, 48, of serving “stupid routines about #LGBTQ people”.

The National Black Justice Coalition was also critical of the special and demanded Netflix pull it from the platform.

The coalition’s executive director David Johns said: “With 2021 on track to be the deadliest year on record for transgender people in the United States – the majority of whom are Black transgender people – Netflix should know better. Perpetuating transphobia perpetuates violence.

“Netflix should immediately pull The Closer from its platform and directly apologise to the transgender community.”

This is not the first time Chappelle, widely considered one of the greatest stand-up comics of all time, has been accused of transphobia.

His previous Netflix specials included jokes about Caitlyn Jenner and the trans community.

The Closer marks Chappelle’s sixth special with the streaming giant after he signed a multi-million dollar deal in 2016.

Netflix and Chappelle have been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]