12 dead in India after bus swerves to avoid stray cattle

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 8:49 am
People stand near the wreckage of a bus that collided with a truck in Barabanki district, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Thursday, Oct.7, 2021. Nearly a dozen people were killed and several suffered critical injuries. (AP Photo)
People stand near the wreckage of a bus that collided with a truck in Barabanki district, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Thursday, Oct.7, 2021. Nearly a dozen people were killed and several suffered critical injuries. (AP Photo)

Twelve people have been killed in northern India after the bus they were on swerved off the road and hit a truck, police said.

The driver veered off track to avoid hitting stray cattle on the road, authorities said.

The accident occurred in Barabanki district, about 25 miles south west of Lucknow city.

India Road Accident
A crane is used to remove the wreckage (AP)

Another 32 people were injured out of the 60 passengers onboard.

There are fears the number of dead could increase as several passengers suffered critical injuries, Senior Police Officer Yamuna Prasad said. They are being treated in hospital.

More than 110,000 people are killed every year in road accidents across India, according to police.

Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and ageing vehicles.

