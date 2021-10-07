Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jack Wilshere returns to train at Arsenal as club show support for his future

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 11:14 am Updated: October 7, 2021, 2:19 pm
Jack Wilshere is training with Arsenal (John Walton/PA)
Jack Wilshere is training with Arsenal as his former club support him with his future in the game.

The 29-year-old has been a free agent since his deal at Bournemouth expired at the end of last season.

He spent a short time last month training with Serie B outfit Como having spoken about his lack of offers and the impact it was having on his mental health.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was then asked if Wilshere would be welcome back to the club to train, replying “the door is always open”.

Now Wilshere, who played 197 games for Arsenal over 10 years, is training predominantly with the under-23s at the club’s London Colney training centre.

The PA news agency understands he will occasionally join in with the first team and use the opportunity to study coaching approaches in an agreement that will run until the end of January.

Jack Wilshere (right) in action for Arsenal
Jack Wilshere (right) played 197 games for Arsenal over 10 years (Nick Potts/PA)

“What you should believe is that we want to help Jack prepare for his next stage, physically, mentally,” Arteta told the club’s official website.

“He wants to do his coaching badges again and we are prepared to fulfil all the needs that he wants. That is basically the idea and it is no further than that.

“I am very happy to have him back.

“We had a conversation with Jack and understand the needs that he has, the period that he is going through and I think everyone at the club agreed it was the right moment to help him.

“We sat down with him and we listened to what he wanted to do and what stage he is and we are prepared to do anything we can to help him.

“He is going to be training sometimes with us. He is going to be around the place. He is going to be continuing his coaching badges that he is very interested in.

“(We will) try to get him fit, try to get his experiences across to our players, our young players, our academy and I think it is great influence to have around.”

When speaking about a potential link-up with Wilshere last month, Arteta played down any chances of the England midfielder signing for the club.

