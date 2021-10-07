Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Spanish volcano eruption shuts La Palma airport again

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 11:59 am
Smoke rises on the horizon as lava flows from a volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain (Daniel Roca/AP)
Smoke rises on the horizon as lava flows from a volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain (Daniel Roca/AP)

The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma has shut down again due to ashfall from a volcano that has been erupting for almost three weeks.

Scientists said the course of the eruption was unpredictable.

It settled down in recent days, but the volcano in the Canary Islands continues to spew lava, and 16 earthquakes of up to magnitude 3.5 shook the area over the previous 24 hours, the National Geographic Institute said.

The lava has forced the evacuation of more than 6,000 people and destroyed more than 600 houses.

Smoke rises on the horizon from a volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain
Smoke rises on the horizon from a volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain (Daniel Roca/AP)

The ash cloud temporarily closed La Palma airport last month.

Officials said the molten rock from the crater is now flowing down a so-called lava tube beneath earlier, hardened lava, straight into the sea.

That has eased fears it could spread wider and cause more destruction.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences, which sent a team to La Palma, said the lava flow is 6,300 metres long, more than 1,000 metres wide at its broadest point, and up to 25 metres thick.

The centre’s volcano researcher, Thomas Walter, said the situation is still tense and unpredictable.

“It is still too early to say… how this eruption will develop,” he said in a statement.

Prompt evacuations helped avoid casualties from the eruption, and most of the island of around 85,000 people is unaffected.

The volcanic Canary Islands lie off the north-west coast of Africa.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal