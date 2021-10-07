Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

ECB chairman Ian Watmore to step down with immediate effect

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 1:26 pm Updated: October 7, 2021, 1:41 pm
Ian Watmore is leaving his ECB role after only 10 months (Johnny Green/PA)
Ian Watmore is leaving his ECB role after only 10 months (Johnny Green/PA)

Ian Watmore, chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board, is to step down with immediate effect, the governing body has announced.

Watmore, 63, has reached a mutual agreement to leave his role after only 13 months following the end of the domestic season.

His position, normally held for a five-year term, had come under scrutiny following the decision to cancel England’s tour of Pakistan because of concerns over “mental and physical well-being” as well as uncertainty over the Ashes tour.

Watmore, formerly the chief executive of the Football Association, was appointed ECB chair in February 2020 following the retirement of Colin Graves.

“It is with regret that I step down as chair of the ECB, but I do so in mindfulness of my own wellbeing and that of the game which I love,” Watmore said in a statement on the ECB website.

“I was appointed to the post in a pre-pandemic era, but Covid has meant the role and its demands on time are dramatically different to all our original expectations, which has taken a personal toll on me.

“Given this, the board and I feel the ECB will be better served by a new chair to take it forward post pandemic.

“Leaving now, at the end of the season, gives the board time to find a new chair to support cricket through the challenges of the 2022 season and beyond.”

Watmore, who left his role as an independent non-executive director with the English Football League in November 2018 citing poor health, added: “On a personal level, I also retired last month after five years at the Civil Service Commission and recently became a grandfather.

“I would now like to retire completely from work and enjoy our great game as a spectator.”

The ECB confirmed Barry O’Brien will step up from his current role as deputy chair to become interim chair.

“We are grateful to Ian for everything he has contributed during his time at the ECB,” O’Brien said.

“He has helped guide the game through an incredibly challenging period, where despite the impact of Covid we were able to stage a busy summer of men’s and women’s domestic and international cricket.

“He also leaves with the recreational game in a strong position, with record numbers playing the game this summer, which I know will please him enormously as a lover of the grass roots of sport. We wish him the best for the future.

“We will shortly begin a process to appoint a new chair to lead the ECB, as the organisation continues to deliver on its ambitions to grow the game and create an increasingly inclusive and welcoming sport for all.”

