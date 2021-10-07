Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Diners flock to water-logged Thai riverside restaurant

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 5:01 pm
Customers of the riverside Chaopraya Antique Cafe enjoy themselves despite the high water levels in the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi, near Bangkok, Thailand (Sakchai Lalit/AP)
A flood-hit riverside restaurant in Thailand has become an unlikely dining hotspot after fun-loving foodies began flocking to its water-logged deck to eat amid the lapping tide.

Now, instead of empty chairs and vacant tables, the Chaopraya Antique Cafe is as full as ever, offering an experience the canny owner calls “hot-pot surfing”.

If you like your food washed down with plenty of water, this is the place for you.

Shortly after the water tops the parapet, the first diners arrive.

Customers of the riverside Chaopraya Antique Cafe enjoy themselves despite the extraordinary high water levels in the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi, near Bangkok, Thailand
Before long, the deck is crammed with carefree customers happily tucking in as if dining in a deluge is the norm.

The waiting staff – some clad in rubber boots – step gingerly through the swirl that quickly rises to more than 50 centimetres (20in).

The restaurant, in Nonthaburi near Bangkok, opened in February in a riverside location that perfectly complements its antique architecture and decor.

But a recent severe tropical storm and heavy monsoon rains combined to raise the river’s water level.

Customers of the riverside Chaopraya Antique Cafe enjoy themselves despite the extraordinary high water levels in the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi, near Bangkok, Thailand
Add in the tides and the result has been daily inundation.

Coming straight after a months-long coronavirus shutdown, it could have spelled disaster.

Instead – boosted by publicity in the Thai media – it is now so popular that customers need to make reservations.

“This is a great atmosphere. During this flood crisis this has become the restaurant’s signature attraction. So I wanted to challenge myself and try out this new experience,” said 24-year-old Siripoj Wai-inta as he munched his food with the water creeping up his shins.

The owner has dubbed the experience “hot-pot surfing”.

When a passenger boat motors past you find out why.

Customers of the riverside Chaopraya Antique Cafe react to a boat’s wake as they enjoy themselves in the extraordinary high water levels in the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi, near Bangkok, Thailand
The delighted scramble to avoid a soaking from the wave is the moment everyone waits for, and with one passing every 15 minutes, no-one goes home disappointed.

It is TV presenter Titiporn Jutimanon’s first restaurant venture.

He says he was worried what would happen when the floods came, but added: “It turns out the customers have a great reaction. They are happy. We can see the atmosphere of customers enjoying the experience of eating in the water.

“So a crisis has turned into an opportunity. It encourages us to keep the restaurant open and keep customers happy.”

Best of all, he says, it means he can keep his staff happy by keeping them employed.

So, even amid harsh economic times, the only thing that needs a bailout is the restaurant itself.

