Malik Scott believes he has sharpened Deontay Wilder as a fighter

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 5:04 pm
Malik Scott, right, believes he has sharpened Deontay Wilder, left, as a fighter (Erik Verduzco/AP/PA)
Malik Scott, right, believes he has sharpened Deontay Wilder, left, as a fighter (Erik Verduzco/AP/PA)

Malik Scott is adamant he has not attempted to remould Deontay Wilder into a different fighter but rather bring to the fore some of the Alabaman’s more understated attributes ahead of his third bout against Tyson Fury.

Scott has been brought into the corner for this weekend’s heavyweight showdown in Las Vegas after Wilder dispensed with trainer Mark Breland, who angered the 35-year-old by throwing in the towel in his loss to Fury 20 months ago.

That was one of several peculiar excuses given by Wilder for the only defeat in his 44-fight professional career, one in which he has accrued 41 knockout victories, including that of Scott when they fought in March 2014.

Scott added: “The gameplan is we have an answer for anything Tyson Fury does, anything.”

Wilder gave an insight into the close relationship he has cultivated with Scott through the years, with the former WBC champion admitting their bout seven years ago brought them closer together.

Wilder said: “I trust my brother with my life, as he trusts me with his. I’d give my shirt off my back as he would for me, that’s how it’s always been from the first connection.

“Sometimes you can meet other humans and your energies just don’t mix with each other and then you can meet others and it’s just like ‘damn where have you been all my life?’ That’s how it was with him.

