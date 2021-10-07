Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Russian Covid cases soar as daily death toll exceeds 900

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 8:07 pm
Grave diggers wearing protective suits prepare a coffin of a Covid-19 victim for burial at a cemetery outside Omsk, Russia (AP)
Grave diggers wearing protective suits prepare a coffin of a Covid-19 victim for burial at a cemetery outside Omsk, Russia (AP)

Russia’s daily coronavirus infections have soared to their highest level this year as authorities struggle to control a surge in cases amid a slow pace in vaccinations and with few restrictions in place.

The daily Covid-19 death toll exceeded 900 for a second straight day, with 924 new deaths reported — a day after reaching a record 929.

Russia already has Europe’s highest death toll in the pandemic — topping 213,000 — and the authorities’ conservative way of recording Covid-19 fatalities suggests the actual number could be even higher.

On Thursday, the government’s coronavirus taskforce reported 27,550 new confirmed cases, a nearly 10% rise from the previous day. New infections in Moscow soared by nearly 50% to 5,404.

Virus Outbreak Russia
A grave digger wearing a protective suit during a burial (AP)

A quick rise in infections and deaths began in late September, with authorities blaming it on the low vaccination rate.

As of Tuesday, almost 33% of Russia’s 146 million people had received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine, and 29% were fully vaccinated.

But the Kremlin has shrugged off the idea of imposing a new nationwide lockdown, delegating the power to tighten restrictions to regional authorities.

Some regions have limited attendance at large public events and restricted access to theatres, restaurants and other places to people who have been vaccinated, recently recovered from Covid-19 or tested negative in the previous 72 hours.

In some areas, Russia’s vast yet severely underfunded healthcare system has started to show signs of being overwhelmed by the outbreak.

Russian media have reported long queues of ambulances once again forming in front of hospitals in St Petersburg.

And on Tuesday, the presidential envoy in the Ural Mountains district — a part of central Russia that encompasses six regions — said 95% of the hospital beds for Covid-19 patients there have been filled.

Overall, Russia’s coronavirus taskforce has registered nearly 7.7 million confirmed cases and 213,549 deaths.

However, reports by Russia’s state statistical service Rosstat that tally coronavirus-linked deaths retroactively reveal significantly higher mortality numbers.

