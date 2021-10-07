Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

France fight from two down to reach Nations League final at Belgium’s expense

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 10:17 pm
Theo Hernandez and Kylian Mbappe celebrate (Luca Bruno/PA)
Theo Hernandez and Kylian Mbappe celebrate (Luca Bruno/PA)

Theo Hernandez struck a last-minute winner as France stormed back from 2-0 down to beat Belgium 3-2 in their UEFA Nations League semi-final in Turin.

Hernandez’s winner came moments after Romelu Lukaku thought he had fired the Belgians through to the final only for his goal to be disallowed by VAR for a marginal offside.

Belgium had looked set to cruise into a final meeting with Spain after a dominant first-half display capped by goals from Yannick Carrasco and Lukaku.

Italy Nations League Soccer
Kylian Mbappe struck the French equaliser from the penalty spot (Fabio Ferrari/AP)

But two goals in six second-half minutes, from Karim Benzema and a Kylian Mbappe penalty, hauled the French back into the game and set up a grandstand finish.

Roberto Martinez’s men had set out their intentions from the start with Kevin De Bruyne and Lukaku working superbly to pin their opponents back on the counter-attack.

The Manchester City man met a Lukaku cross with a half-volley that was well saved by Hugo Lloris, then Eden Hazard was denied a fine chance in the box by a superb saving challenge from French defender Jules Kounde.

Italy Nations League Soccer
Romelu Lukaku gave Belgium a 2-0 first half lead (Fabio Ferrari/AP)

Still struggling for form after their early exit from Euro 2020, Didier Deschamps’ men were struggling to gain a foot-hold and they fell behind in the 37th minute when Carrasco drifted in from the left and drilled his shot inside Lloris.

Two minutes later De Bruyne fed Lukaku, who spun off Lucas Hernandez and fired past Lloris – and the French goalkeeper had to be alert to deny Hazard a third for Belgium before half-time.

But France began the second half with renewed purpose, Paul Pogba heading just over then Antoine Griezmann fluffing a superb chance to reduce the deficit after being teed up by Mbappe.

Italy Nations League Soccer
France celebrated a remarkable comeback win over Belgium (Massimo Rana/AP)

Benzema’s brilliant finish from another Mbappe ball gave France the goal they deserved in the 62nd minute, and six minutes later Mbappe fired his spot-kick into the top corner after Griezmann was tripped by Youri Tielemans in the box.

Belgium responded, with Lukaku bringing two fine saves out of Lloris, before Carrasco’s cross into the box was met by the Chelsea forward, who volleyed what he thought was the winner three minutes from time.

But VAR declared otherwise and there was still time for France to sweep up the other end, where Benjamin Pavard’s ball into the box was deflected and fell to Theo Hernandez to drill his first international goal and seal his side’s place in the final.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal