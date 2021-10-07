Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Danny Noppert sees off Ian White to reach World Grand Prix semi-finals

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 10:25 pm Updated: October 7, 2021, 11:31 pm
Danny Noppert is through to the semi-finals (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Danny Noppert sealed a place in the World Grand Prix semi-finals with a 3-1 win over Ian White in Leicester.

The Dutchman, who had already seen off compatriots Michael van Gerwen and Vincent van der Voort to secure his first appearance in a quarter-final, was in dominant form against the 12-time ranking event winner.

Boasting a 95 average and a 116 check-out in the final set, Noppert seldom looked troubled in the last two sets, after Englishman White had levelled the match with a 12-dart leg.

Noppert told Sky Sports: “I can’t believe it, I’m playing brilliantly. Finally everything is coming out on the stage and I’m happy with it.”

In the last four Noppert will face Welshman Jonny Clayton who overcame an embarrassing blunder in the second set to edge past Krzysztof Ratajski 3-2.

Clayton looked a strong favourite to go 2-0 up but went bust after failing to land a 134 check-out, allowing the Pole to pull back to 1-1.

Ladbrokes UK Open 2021 – Day Three – Marshall Arena
Gerwyn Price blasted the crowd after beating Dave Chisnall (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Ratajski built on his lucky escape to move 2-1 in front but Clayton won six of the final seven legs to secure his place in the semi-finals.

Defending champion Gerwyn Price blasted the Leicester crowd as “a bit rubbish” for booing him in the course of his 3-0 stroll against Dave Chisnall.

Price did not have to be near his best to dispose of his opponent, averaging under 90 and failing to hit a single 180 despite cruising to victory.

Price said: “The crowd were a bit rubbish again but I won, and no matter what they do I’ll keep winning.”

In the final match of the evening, Stephen Bunting came from behind to see off Ryan Searle 3-1 and set up a semi-final against Price.

