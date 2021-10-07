Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Didier Deschamps praises French character after comeback victory over Belgium

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 11:58 pm Updated: October 8, 2021, 12:22 am
Didier Deschamps hailed France's "strength of character" after his side fought back from two goals down to beat Belgium 3-2 in the Nations League semi-finals
Didier Deschamps hailed France’s “strength of character” after his side fought back from two goals down to beat Belgium 3-2 in the Nations League semi-finals (Luca Bruno/AP)

Didier Deschamps hailed France’s “strength of character” after his side fought back from two goals down to beat Belgium 3-2 in the Nations League semi-finals.

Les Bleus fell behind to first-half efforts from Yannick Carrasco and Romelu Lukaku in Turin, but two goals in six minutes after the break, from Karim Benzema and a Kylian Mbappe penalty, hauled the French back into the game and set up a grandstand finish.

Theo Hernandez delivered the winner in the 90th minute, netting his first international goal to send France into a final against Spain in Milan on Sunday.

“We were unhappy in the first half,” Deschamps told TF1. “They managed to score two goals in their good 20-minute period. Then we were hardly in danger and we had a lot of chances.

“Our system is new, we need time to work on it, and the opponent was good.

“Winning this match in that way proves the strength of character of this team. They are there and they do not want to let go.

“We are here to play the final and there will be a trophy at stake. We’ll do everything we can in order to lift it.”

The consolation for Belgium is a third-place play-off against Euro 2020 winners Italy in Turin on the same day as the final.

“Our first half was really extraordinary,” said Red Devils boss Roberto Martinez, in quotes reported by L’Equipe. “We were so confident.

“In the second half we were a little too emotional. Maybe we were thinking a little too much about the final, about qualifying. We didn’t do what we had to do. We let France come back into the match and they had the energy to score one last goal.

“But I still find it very cruel to lose a match like that, in the 90th minute, given our first-half performance. We must applaud the application of the players in the first half.

“It’s a good time for us now to show our resilience in the third-place play-off against Italy. In 13 months there will be a World Cup and each match must be an opportunity to show our level.”

