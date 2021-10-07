Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Claire Foy to star as Facebook chief Sheryl Sandberg in TV drama

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 12:44 am
Claire Foy will star as Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg in a TV drama focused on the embattled tech giant’s relentless rise (Stefan Rousseau/Jonathan Brady/PA)

Claire Foy will star as Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg in a TV drama focused on the embattled tech giant’s relentless rise.

The British actress, 37, will appear in Doomsday Machine as the controversial social media company’s chief operating officer.

Billionaire Sandberg, 52, worked at Google before joining Facebook and has played a key role in its dominance, frequently attracting criticism for the platform’s methods.

Claire Foy will star as Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg in a TV drama about the embattled tech giant (Ian West/PA)

Doomsday Machine, from producers Wiip and Anonymous, is based on the best-selling book An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle For Domination.

It will explore the relationship between Sandberg and Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg as well as their roles in shaping a platform used by billions of people around the world.

Doomsday Machine will begin in 2016, with the election of Donald Trump, and examine how “disinformation” proliferated on the platform.

It will also reportedly cover how the company was aware Instagram – which Facebook owns – knew its business posed a risk to the mental health of younger users.

Facebook’s chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg is a controversial figure due to the company’s perceived ruthlessness (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The announcement of Doomsday Machine comes as Facebook is facing strong criticism in the US for its business practices.

This week data scientist turned whistleblower Frances Haugen told US politicians her former employer put profits over the safety of its users.

Zuckerberg dismissed the allegations and accused Ms Haugen of  “misrepresenting” the company’s work.

Greater Manchester-born Foy is best-known for playing the Queen in seasons one and two of Netflix’s The Crown, for which she won an Emmy Award.

