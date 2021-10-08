Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kim Kardashian West jokes Saturday Night Live hosting slot will be ‘so easy’

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 3:35 am
Kim Kardashian West joked her highly awaited hosting slot on Saturday Night Live will be ‘so easy’ (Ian West/PA)
Kim Kardashian West joked her highly awaited hosting slot on Saturday Night Live will be ‘so easy’ (Ian West/PA)

Kim Kardashian West joked her highly awaited hosting slot on Saturday Night Live will be “so easy”.

The reality TV star and billionaire cosmetics entrepreneur will appear alongside pop singer Halsey on the long-running US sketch show.

Kardashian West, 40, and Halsey, 27, appeared alongside SNL cast member Cecily Strong in a promotional slot for the episode.

In a piece to camera from the famous stage inside New York City’s Studio 8H, comedian Strong jokingly suggested the trio form a girl group.

“Absolutely not,” Halsey deadpanned.

Kardashian West said: “We already said no when you pitched that backstage.”

Strong replied: “OK, you could hear me, I wasn’t really sure because security had me in a headlock.”

In another take of the promo, Strong asked Kardashian West if she is nervous about doing sketch comedy.

“Why, I don’t have to write sketches do I?” the star asked, only to be reassured that is not the case.

The same answer greeted Kardashian West’s question about having to memorise lines, before she made a final query.

“Everyone else won’t look as good as me will they?” she asked, to be told by Strong “no, absolutely not”.

Kardashian West joked: “This is so easy.”

SNL’s official Twitter account earlier shared a picture of Kardashian West in rehearsals, appearing to smile from behind a mask during a read-through.

The mother-of-four is making her hosting debut on the show.

Announcing the news last month, a delighted Kardashian West said: “OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL I’m hosting SNL!!!!!!”

Her and her extended family have been the target of SNL sketches in recent years, with comedian Nasim Pedrad often portraying Kardashian West.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal