Diane Keaton stars alongside Justin Bieber in Ghost music video

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 5:55 am
Diane Keaton plays a grieving widow in the music video for Justin Bieber’s latest single Ghost (Def Jam Recordings/PA)
Diane Keaton plays a grieving widow in the music video for Justin Bieber’s latest single Ghost.

The Oscar-winning actress, 75, stars alongside the pop singer, 27, as a woman trying to move on from the loss of her husband.

The video features Bieber attempting to console a devastated Keaton during an ocean-side funeral.

He later tries to lift her mood with new clothes, a meal at a restaurant and a boozy night of dancing at a bar.

“I want you to know that if I can’t be close to you, I settle for the ghost of you,” Bieber sings on Ghost.

Later in the video, he helps Keaton sample a dating app before driving her to the beach in a convertible, where she scatters her husband’s ashes in the ocean.

Diane Keaton and Justin Bieber in the Ghost music video
Diane Keaton stars alongside Justin Bieber in the Ghost music video (Def Jam Recordings/PA)

At the end of the video, Keaton meets a new man. The Godfather star, who won the best actress Oscar for Annie Hall, described appearing alongside Bieber as an “honour”.

The unlikely couple first met on a US chat show in 2015, when Keaton described herself as a Belieber and gushed over a topless picture of the singer.

The Ghost video was not Bieber’s only new release.

He also shared three previously unreleased songs from his latest album Justice, which arrived earlier this year.

Red Eye, Angels Speak and Hailey – named in honour of the Canadian’s wife – are part of a “complete edition” of the record.

And Amazon documentary Justin Bieber: Our World, which gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the star’s return to the stage with a pandemic performance in Beverly Hills, is out on Friday.

