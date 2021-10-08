Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lewis Hamilton to serve 10-place grid penalty for Turkish Grand Prix

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 10:31 am Updated: October 8, 2021, 10:43 am
Lewis Hamilton will serve a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday’s Turkish Grand Prix after taking on a new engine (Sedat Suna/Pool Photo via AP)
Lewis Hamilton will serve a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday’s Turkish Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion has been forced to take on a new engine – his fourth of the year, one more than is permitted.

However, Hamilton will avoid starting from the back as he is changing only the ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) and not a full power unit.

Hamilton will hope to come through the field like title rival Max Verstappen did at the last race in Russia, where the Dutchman served his own grid penalty for taking on a fourth engine.

Hamilton leads Verstappen by two points with seven races of a fiercely contested season remaining.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz will also start Sunday’s race from the rear with a new power unit.

