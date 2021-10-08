Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Giant panda cubs at Tokyo zoo given names ahead of public debut

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 10:58 am
(Tokyo Zoological Park Society via AP)
(Tokyo Zoological Park Society via AP)

Giant panda twins born at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo in June have been given their names, chosen from hundreds of thousands of suggestions from fans around Japan.

The female cub is Lei Lei and her brother is Xiao Xiao.

The twins, which were palm-size pink creatures when they were born born on June 23, have grown and now have the usual black fur around their eyes, ears and limbs.

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike announced the names during her weekly news conference.

She said Xiao Xiao means “the light of dawn turning brighter”, and Lei Lei portrays a bud becoming a beautiful flower and developing a bright future.

“Together, Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei can mean bright dawn leading to the future. I think their names have a very bright image,” she said.

In a short video played by Ms Koike, the siblings in a baby cot cuddled, crawled slowly and went to sleep. “Adorable,” she said, and played the video twice.

Pandas
(Ueno Zoo/PA)

Like elsewhere in the world, pandas are hugely popular in Japan. Before deciding their names, Tokyo officials even set up a name selection committee.

Officials from the zoo and the Tokyo government chose the names from more than 190,000 entries sent from around Japan and after consulting the Giant Panda National Park in China, which owns the pandas.

They each weigh about 13.2lb — nearly 50 times their weight at birth — and are about 2ft long, according to the zoo.

Ms Koike said the cubs will still be raised inside the zoo but their debut is expected in January when they turn six months old, along with their mother.

