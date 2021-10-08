Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Worker killed and others trapped after scaffolding collapses in Hong Kong

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 12:08 pm
In this image made from video provided by TVB, firefighters work at the scene of a section of an apartment building scaffolding that collapsed during heavy weather in Hong Kong, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. The official Hong Kong Observatory issued a Black Rainstorm Signal Friday, which indicates rainfall of more than 70 millimeters (2.76 inches) per hour all over the territory, and instructed people to “stay indoors or take shelter in a safe place”. (TVB via AP Video)
One worker has died and others are trapped after a major rainstorm blew bamboo scaffolding off the side of a building under construction in Hong Kong, officials said.

The Chinese territory was battered by heavy rain and high winds as other parts of the country also experienced dangerous weather conditions from Tropical Storm Lionrock.

Local media reported that construction workers and several other people trapped in two cars were rescued by emergency workers after the scaffold collapsed.

The Hong Kong Observatory reported that the storm was south west of the regional financial hub, which has a population of 7.5 million.

Maximum sustained winds were measured at 61kph (38mph).

Collapsed scaffolding
(TVB/AP Video)

It said outer rain bands associated with Lionrock would continue to bring widespread heavy rain to the coast of Guangdong province, across the border in mainland China.

It also issued warnings of stormy seas and possible flooding.

The island province of Hainan, south of Hong Kong, and other parts of the southern coast were also preparing for the storm.

Elsewhere in China, the Ministry of Natural Resources and the China Meteorological Administration issued warnings of possible landslides and flooding in the north and west, including the provinces of Shanxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi and Gansu.

A flood warning was also issued along the middle and lower segments of the Yellow River, China’s second-longest, which has a long history of bursting its banks but in recent years has seen water levels drop considerably because of overuse.

This year has brought unusually wet weather to much of China’s central and northern regions, with torrential rain and flooding in July causing the deaths of at least 292 people in Zhengzhou, a major city in the central province of Henan, including some trapped in the city’s subway.

Seasonal flooding strikes large parts of China each year, especially in its central and southern regions.

China’s worst floods in recent years were in 1998, when more than 2,000 people died and almost three million homes were destroyed, mostly along the Yangtze, China’s biggest river.

