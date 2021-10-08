Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
England train on Andorra’s artificial surface ahead of World Cup qualifier

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 12:16 pm
England’s Declan Rice and Mason Mount during a training session at Estadi Nacional, Andorra (Nick Potts/PA)
England got a feel for Andorra’s artificial pitch as Gareth Southgate’s side trained ahead of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier.

The road to Qatar continues this weekend against the side ranked 156th in the world at the Estadi Nacional.

Nothing other than a comfortable England win is expected against Andorra but the surface could provide a headache for Southgate’s side.

England’s Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish, Kieran Trippier and Tammy Abraham (left-right) during a training session at Estadi Nacional, Andorra (Nick Potts/PA)
Wales raged about the plastic pitch after a European Championship qualifier in 2014, with Gareth Bale saying it was “by far the worst (pitch) I’ve ever played on”.

The Andorran Football Federation said it was improved last year to what an official called a “hybrid surface” but it remains to be seen whether Southgate alters his selections with the pitch in mind.

All 24 players trained in the Pyrenees on Friday lunchtime, although Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins did some individual work.

