Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Nigerian forces free more than 180 hostages after weeks in forest

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 3:20 pm
Nigerian children and adults are seen after being freed from kidnappers in Zamfara state in northern Nigeria, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. In one of the largest liberations of kidnap victims, at least 187 people including babies were freed from a forest in Zamfara state on Thursday in the country’s troubled north, police announced Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (Nigeria Police Force via AP)
Nigerian children and adults are seen after being freed from kidnappers in Zamfara state in northern Nigeria, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. In one of the largest liberations of kidnap victims, at least 187 people including babies were freed from a forest in Zamfara state on Thursday in the country’s troubled north, police announced Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (Nigeria Police Force via AP)

At least 187 people including babies have been freed in Nigeria’s troubled north, police said, in one of the country’s largest liberations of kidnap victims.

Nigerian security forces rescued the hostages from a forest in Zamfara state where they had been held for many weeks, Zamfara police spokesperson Mohammed Shehu said in a statement.

He said they were released “unconditionally”, indicating that no ransoms were paid.

Police and officials speak to the freed hostages
Police and officials speak to the freed hostages (Nigeria Police Force/AP)

The hostages were freed on Thursday as a result of “extensive search and rescue operations”, and were helped by sweeping security measures including a shutdown of mobile phone networks and restrictions on gatherings and movements in the state, Mr Shehu said.

“The new security measures in the state have been yielding tremendous results, as they have led to the successful rescue of many abducted victims that run into hundreds, and (they) have been reunited with their respective families,” Mr Shehu said.

Nigeria’s security agencies will continue working “to ensure the return of lasting peace and security in the state”, he added.

The people had been kidnapped by armed bandits who operate in remote forest reserves in Nigeria’s north west.

Gangs of outlaws on motorcycles attack rural villages where they murder, rape, steal and take hostages.

Nigeria Hostages
The hostages were freed in Zamfara state (Nigeria Police Force/AP)

The large bands often outnumber police and security in the settlements they attack, and there are thousands of such bandits, according to security experts.

The bandits are also often better equipped than the military, according to Abdulaziz Yari, a former governor of Zamfara state.

In July, they shot down a military fighter jet in Zamfara, he said.

The security situation in north-west Nigeria has been deteriorating in recent months and has had an “increasingly suffocating effect” on the economy of the region, said Nnamdi Obasi, senior adviser for the International Crisis Group.

In addition to increasing internal security measures, the Nigerian government must improve security along Nigeria’s border with its northern neighbouring Niger, he said.

The area is a notorious route for the bandits who camp in vast forest lands between Nigeria and Niger, he said.

Border security “needs to be taken as seriously as the internal security operations”, he said, adding that there is “a serious deficit of will” to tackle the crisis at federal, state and local government levels.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal