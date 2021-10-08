Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kieran Trippier honoured by opportunity to lead England out in front of fans

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 3:24 pm Updated: October 8, 2021, 10:49 pm
Kieran Trippier is preparing to lead England out in front of fans for the first time (PA Wire)
Kieran Trippier cannot wait to lead England out in front of fans for the first time, with the right-back grateful to Gareth Southgate for his continued support as he prepares to skipper the side against Andorra.

The 31-year-old has established himself as a key component of the Three Lions set-up since making his debut in a friendly against France in 2017.

Trippier shone in the run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and will win his 35th cap in Saturday’s World Cup qualifier in Andorra, where Southgate confirmed the Atletico Madrid right-back will wear the captain’s armband.

The full-back skippered the national team in a friendly against Wales this time last year, but this will be the first time he will captain England in front of supporters.

“Unbelievable feeling,” Trippier told the PA news agency. “As a player to captain your country is one of my best feelings, one of the proudest moments of my career.

“Hopefully I can follow that up with a win but I’m speechless, really, to captain my country and lead the boys out. You know obviously something I’ll never ever forget.

“As a player it’s always good to have a manager who trusts in you, no matter where you play on the pitch.

“I’ve been with Gareth now nearly since he took charge so I try to repay that by my performances.

“If I play or if I don’t play, I try to help my team-mates, to encourage my team-mates, especially as we’ve got a young squad.

“But I can only thank Gareth for what he’s done for me on and off the pitch, and the trust that he has in me personally to name me captain. It’s a surreal moment.”

England will play on a plastic pitch in Andorra
England will play on an artificial pitch in Andorra (Nick Potts/PA)

England will be cheered on by their hardy travelling support at the Estadi Nacional, where the artificial surface in the shadow of the Pyrenees will raise unique difficulties.

“For me, it’s all about challenges in every single game and this is another one,” Trippier said. “All the players are ready.

“Like Gareth says, we will get the ball down and we’ll play. And try and play football to feet and there’s no excuses.

“We’ve come here to try and get the three points and everybody will be ready for tomorrow.”

Ildefons Lima
Ildefons Lima has played for Andorra 132 times (Daniel Hambury/PA)

While Trippier is set to win his 35th cap, his opposing captain on Saturday night has plenty of international experience.

Ildefons Lima is almost a hundred caps clear of Trippier, the 41-year-old centre-back having represented Andorra on 132 occasions.

“That’s an amazing achievement, to play at 41,” Trippier said of his counterpart.

“Congratulations to him. It’s another big game for him tomorrow. We’re excited about it and I’m sure they will be. To be playing at this level at 41 is an amazing achievement and hopefully I can be playing at 41 as well as this level.”

With Southgate focusing largely on developing young players, only Kyle Walker and Jordan Henderson are older than Trippier in the current squad.

Kieran Trippier
Kieran Trippier when he was a Barnsley player (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

But the former Tottenham man still has eyes on making the 2022 World Cup after rising through the ranks to represent his country.

“I’m never disappointed when I come away with England. I always look back, even now, when I was playing at Barnsley and Burnley,” he added.

“I never thought I would have made over 30 caps for my country. Played in a World Cup semi-final. It’s always an honour to be here, if I’m playing or not playing, and succeed.

“There’s another World Cup round the corner but I know I have to be performing well for my club and every opportunity I get for England.

“It’s always an honour for me, I’m delighted with the number of caps I’ve got now but I want more, as does every player here.”

