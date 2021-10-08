Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
I need to be on pole – Lewis Hamilton out to limit damage after grid penalty

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 4:11 pm
Lewis Hamilton is out to limit the damage after taking an engine penalty (Sedat Suna/Pool Photo via AP)
Lewis Hamilton is out to limit the damage after taking an engine penalty (Sedat Suna/Pool Photo via AP)

Lewis Hamilton said he must secure pole position after he was hit with a grid penalty for Sunday’s Turkish Grand Prix.

Hamilton will be demoted 10 places for taking on his fourth engine – a punishment which could prove pivotal in determining the outcome of the Briton’s fascinating see-saw title fight with Max Verstappen.

On Thursday, Hamilton did not envisage taking a penalty at the 16th round of 22. But less than 24 hours later, his team Mercedes – concerned about the reliability of their driver’s engine – confirmed the switch.

Some consolation for Hamilton is that he will avoid starting plum last after only the ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) was changed, and not a full power unit.

Should Hamilton, quickest in both practice sessions on Friday, qualify fastest here on Saturday, he will be relegated to 11th.

“I need to be on pole to limit the loss,” said Hamilton, who sits two points ahead of Verstappen. “The Ferrari cars are going to be hard to pass and the Alpines and the McLarens, too.

“I have a lot of work to do on Sunday, so I am just going to focus on doing the best job I can.”

Mercedes rate the circuit here, 30 miles outside of Istanbul, among the easier tracks on the calendar to overtake – and Hamilton will hope to come through the field like Verstappen did at the last race in Russia.

Max Verstappen (left) cut through the field to finish second in Russia
Max Verstappen (left) cut through the field to finish second in Russia (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP)

The Dutchman was thrown to the back for using his fourth engine of the campaign, but finished second to limit the championship damage.

The early signs were certainly encouraging for Hamilton at the venue where he secured his record-equalling seventh world crown 11 months ago.

He ended the opening session on top – four tenths faster than Verstappen – before also setting the quickest time in the afternoon running, 0.166 seconds clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, with Valtteri Bottas third in the other Mercedes.

Verstappen was only fifth in the day’s concluding session, 0.635sec adrift of his championship rival.

“We’ve got a little bit of a balance mishmash at the moment,” said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

“It’s going to be a busy night, burning the midnight oil with the mechanics and no doubt back at the factory in Milton Keynes as well.”

Hamilton has claimed two victories on Turkish soil, in 2010, and again last year – delivering a supreme performance in the wet conditions to match Michael Schumacher’s record haul of titles.

While practice was played out under clear skies on Friday, rain is forecast for the remainder of the weekend.

Reflecting on his achievement last year, Hamilton added: “I felt like we were just here. It is crazy how time flies.

Hamilton clinched his record-equalling title in Istanbul last season
Hamilton clinched his record-equalling title in Istanbul last season (PA Wire)

“It was an incredible moment, a difficult race, so to come out on top, with no real mistakes in the race, left me emotional.”

Hamilton sobbed in his crash helmet following his historic achievement. Last time out in Russia, Lando Norris was reduced to tears after coming within two laps of toppling Hamilton as Britain’s youngest F1 winner.

The McLaren driver, 21, stayed out on slicks as those around him switched to wet rubber as the rain intensified in the closing stages of the dramatic Sochi race. Norris fell off the road and crossed the line seventh as Hamilton claimed his 100th triumph.

“I have worked towards winning an F1 race my whole career, so it was definitely one of the toughest moments when it felt so close and then so quickly fell away,” said Norris, sixth in practice on Friday.

“It is tough because no matter what anybody says to you, you just ignore it.

“It didn’t matter how many times people would say ‘it is OK, you will do it one time’, or ‘you will get another chance’, it made it worse.

“You then dwell on it so much. Was it my fault? Did I do all of this? Why didn’t I just stop for the intermediate tyres?

“But when we reviewed it, I realised I made some good decisions. Unfortunately, we got one decision wrong.”

