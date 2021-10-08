Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gareth Southgate hails female referee as watershed moment for gender equality

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 5:01 pm
Kateryna Monzul will referee England’s World Cup qualifier against Andorra as Gareth Southgate’s side look to move a step closer to Qatar 2022 (Mike Egerton/Attila Trenka/PA)
Gareth Southgate has heralded England’s first match to be refereed by a woman as a watershed occasion for gender equality.

Kateryna Monzul will take charge of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier away in Andorra.

She will officiate the match at the Estadi Nacional, with UEFA’s official website confirming her fellow Ukrainians Maryna Striletska and Svitlana Grushko as assistant referees.

France’s Stephanie Frappart will be the VAR, with the fourth official and assistant VAR roles filled by men – Denys Shurman and Vikor Matyash respectively.

Southgate acknowledged it is a step forward for female officials but is largely uninterested in their sex so long as his side are refereed by competent officials.

“It is a very important moment for gender equality, absolutely,” said the England boss.

“For us, it’s almost irrelevant. It’s the quality of the official that is important, not the gender. So we are looking forward to being a part of what is a special occasion.”

The same female trio were in action a week ago for FC Copenhagen’s Europa Conference League victory over Lincoln Red Imps, with Monzul already breaking down barriers.

San Marino versus Gibraltar in a Nations League D group game may not seem like a place for footballing landmarks but on November 14, 2020, Monzul was part of the first all-female team that took charge of a men’s international fixture.

She showed a straight red card to San Marino defender Davide Simoncini in a match which ended goalless.

Born in Kharkiv, Monzul started officiating Ukrainian First League fixtures in 2011 and five years later broke new ground as the first female to referee a game in the Ukrainian Premier League.

She was named the league’s best referee for the 2019/20 season and went on to take charge of Austria’s 3-1 World Cup qualifying win over Faroe Islands in March this year.

Listed as a FIFA international referee since 2004, Monzul has refereed two semi-finals at the Women’s Euros and was in the middle for the 2015 Women’s World Cup final as the United States beat Japan.

She has also refereed a Lionesses match, overseeing England’s 2-1 group-stage win over Portugal at Euro 2017.

All of this means, while England’s 1,025th official match will be the first refereed by a female, for the woman in question it is just another day at the office.

