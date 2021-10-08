Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Desperate for Danny: Ward joins the international goalkeepers who have blundered

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 10:02 pm
Paul Robinson, right, looks dejected after his goalkeeping clanger (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Danny Ward joined a lengthy goalkeeping roll-call of shame with his own goal in Wales’ 2-2 World Cup qualifying draw in the Czech Republic. Here, PA looks at some of the most shocking clangers between the international sticks.

Rene Higuita, Cameroon 2 Colombia 1, World Cup 1990:

Eccentric goalkeeper Higuita would later conjure an unforgettable moment with the scorpion kick clearance against England at Wembley. But the lively gloveman lost his bearings entirely at Italia 90, losing the ball in midfield on one of his rambling runs – gifting Roger Milla a stroll to the crucial goal in the last-16 clash.

Andoni Zubizarreta, Spain 2 Nigeria 3, World Cup 1998:

Former Barcelona and Valencia stopper Zubizarreta managed to deflect a harmless cross into his own net, as Spain slipped to a chastening defeat to the Super Eagles at France 98.

Oliver Kahn, Brazil 2 Germany 0, World Cup 2002:

Germany v England
Oliver Kahn, pictured, produced a goalkeeping clanger for Germany (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Kahn had numbered among the tournament’s outstanding players in driving Germany to the final in Japan and Korea. But the Bayern Munich stalwart faltered at the last, spilling a modest shot from Rivaldo to gift Ronaldo a tap-in.

Paul Robinson, Croatia 2 England 0, October 2006:

Soccer – UEFA European Championship 2008 Qualifying – Group E – Croatia v England – Maksimir Stadium
Paul Robinson, pictured, missing Gary Neville’s back-pass in a nightmare moment for England (Sky Sports/VG)

Robinson had plenty of time to deal with Gary Neville’s routine backpass, but somehow conspired to produce a fresh-air swing, with the ball rolling tamely into the net.

Rob Green, England 1 United States 1, World Cup 2010:

Soccer – 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa – Group C – England v USA – Royal Bafokeng Stadium
John Terry, left, consoles Rob Green, right (Owen Humphrys/PA)

Fulham’s Clint Dempsey’s speculative 30-yard effort should have been meat and drink for England man Green. Instead, he somehow let the ball slip through his hands, to stymie England in their opening match at the tournament.

