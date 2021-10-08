Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gerwyn Price sets up all-Welsh final with Jonny Clayton at World Grand Prix

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 10:20 pm
Gerwyn Price produced a stunning comeback victory at the World Grand Prix (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Defending champion Gerwyn Price set up an all-Welsh final at the World Grand Prix with a stunning 4-2 comeback victory over Stephen Bunting.

World number one Price will meet compatriot Jonny Clayton in Saturday’s final in Leicester, but only after battling past Bunting in dramatic fashion.

The 36-year-old reigning world champion trailed by two sets and returned to the oche late, complaining of twinges in his throwing arm.

The former professional rugby player had looked out of sorts and struggling for rhythm, but after the extended break, returned a different animal.

The dispensation to return late after two sets proved pivotal as Price clicked into gear to turn the contest on its head.

“I had a little bit of trouble with my arm, I was struggling for movement,” Price told Sky Sports.

“I just needed an extra five minutes, and that was it.

“I felt a little bit better after I came out.

“I was just plodding along trying to scrape legs.

“I wasn’t playing particularly well, but dug in to the end.

“It was one of the worst performances I’ve had, the crowd was on my back; that was tough.

“I was down and out but I had to give myself a kick up the backside and get out there.

“I thought I was probably going to lose but I dug in and found some decent darts.”

Clayton had earlier thumped Danny Noppert 4-1 to tee up the showdown with Price.

The Ferret racked up six consecutive leg victories to book his place in the final and move up to a minimum world number 11 ranking.

Clayton then admitted he had already considered what it would mean to claim that maiden triumph.

“Hopefully it’s my year,” Clayton told Sky Sports. “It’s awesome, I’m over the moon.

“That’s what we came to do and I’ve got there. So, fantastic.

“To be honest, Danny was 2-0 up, I think it was on the fourth set.

“I came back and nicked that one – and that’s what made the difference.

“Danny’s fantastic and I’m chuffed with that win.”

