Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Andy Murray finds top form after recovering wedding ring in Indian Wells

By Press Association
October 9, 2021, 7:28 am
Andy Murray returned to winning ways (Seth Wenig/PA)
Andy Murray returned to winning ways (Seth Wenig/PA)

Andy Murray was reunited with his wedding ring and some of his best tennis as he beat Adrian Mannarino in their first-round match at the BNP Paribas Open.

The former world number one left his ring tied to the shoes which he put out to dry under his car overnight as he was preparing for the tournament in Indian Wells earlier this week.

The following morning they were no longer there, prompting an appeal on social media for help in getting them returned.

Andy Murray's trainers with his wedding ring tied to them
Andy Murray’s wedding ring was back on his trainers as he took on Adrian Mannarino (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

That proved successful and Murray celebrated by beating Mannarino 6-3 6-2 in the first round in the Californian desert.

Murray explained: “So basically the day after we realised they were, let’s say, misplaced or someone had moved them, I went and I spoke to the lost and found a couple of times at the hotel that day. They said they’d found nothing.

“I spoke to security. They said they found nothing. I was like, ‘Well, they’re gone’.

“I was going to file a police report to try to get them back or to increase my chance of getting them back.

“Anyway, I went and spoke to the hotel, explained to them that was what I was going to do. They then decided to take all of my details down, the details of the shoes, ring, took me out to the car park and asked exactly where it was I parked.

“I asked them if they could look at the cameras. About an hour later they turned up. One of the employees at the hotel found them in their lost and found. So, yeah, thankfully managed to get them back, which was good.”

Murray will face Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in round two.

Kei Nishikori
Kei Nishikori in action against Joao Sousa (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Kei Nishikori is another player fighting his way back from injury and one of Murray’s old adversaries triumphed in three sets against Portuguese Joao Sousa.

The Japanese came from a set down to win 6-7 (5) 6-3 6-2 and set up a clash with Britain’s Dan Evans. Cameron Norrie will take on Tennys Sandgren after the American beat Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro 6-4 6-3.

Sandgren’s compariot Frances Tiafoe got the better of unpredictable Frenchman Benoit Paire 6-4 6-4 another American, Jenson Brooksby, on the back of an impressive US Open, beat Turkey’s Cem Ilkel 7-6 (5) 6-4.

There were also wins for former Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson, Australian John Millman and German Jan-Lennard Struff.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal