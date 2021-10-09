Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Lewis Hamilton takes a caution-first approach at the Turkish Grand Prix

By Press Association
October 9, 2021, 11:20 am
Lewis Hamilton completed only five laps (Francisco Seco/AP)
Lewis Hamilton completed only five laps (Francisco Seco/AP)

Lewis Hamilton took a caution-first approach in final practice for the Turkish Grand Prix.

The world champion completed just five laps at a rain-hit Istanbul Park, finishing 18th of the 20 drivers.

Hamilton is facing a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday’s race after using his fourth engine of the season here – one more than is permitted.

AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly topped the order after the one-hour session was red-flagged when George Russell beached his Williams.

The British driver lost control of his machine in the slippery conditions at Turn 2 and came unstuck in the gravel.

The action was suspended for five minutes as Russell’s stricken car was removed from danger and the Williams man played no further part.

A number of drivers were caught out by the inclement weather with Max Verstappen escaping any damage following a 360-degree spin.

Verstappen then completed his best lap in the closing moments to take second, 0.164 adrift of Gasly, with Sergio Perez third in the other Red Bull.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, who spun at Turn 9, finished fourth and fifth respectively for Ferrari.

While the rain stopped during the final running, there is a chance qualifying could still be played out on a damp surface.

The action to determine Sunday’s grid gets under way at 3pm local time (1pm UK).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal