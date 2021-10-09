Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Anthony Joshua triggers rematch clause with Oleksandr Usyk

By Press Association
October 9, 2021, 11:39 pm Updated: October 10, 2021, 7:42 am
British heavyweight Anthony Joshua (left) was outclassed by Oleksandr Usyk (Nick Potts/PA)
British heavyweight Anthony Joshua (left) was outclassed by Oleksandr Usyk (Nick Potts/PA)

Anthony Joshua has triggered a rematch clause with heavyweight rival Oleksandr Usyk, his promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed on Saturday night.

Joshua lost his WBA, IBF and WBO crowns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last month after being outclassed on points by Usyk.

The Ukrainian’s team had already indicated a rematch clause had been activated in principle.

Speaking during the Liam Smith-Anthony Fowler card in Liverpool, Hearn confirmed a date in the first part of 2022 was now firmly on the agenda.

“He (Joshua) has got his head back in the game, he is training now and today we officially triggered the rematch for the Oleksandr Usyk fight which we will see early next spring,” Hearn said on DAZN.

“Back in the game and looking for him to become a three-time heavyweight world champion.

“That is officially triggered now and we will sit down with (Usyk’s promoters) K2 to plan the dates for that.

“I think realistically March is when you’re likely to see the rematch.”

