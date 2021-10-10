Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Ashes: Matthew Wade says there are ‘challenging parts’ to Covid requirements

By Press Association
October 10, 2021, 7:10 am Updated: October 10, 2021, 7:33 am
Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade said he would not be passing judgment on England having concerns about Covid requirements when travelling for the Ashes.

England’s Ashes tour is set to go ahead at full strength after the England and Wales Cricket Board gave the Australia trip the conditional green light.

An ECB board meeting on Friday approved the tour “subject to several critical conditions being met”, while it is understood there will be some leeway for players to train outdoors during their mandatory 14-day quarantine period when entering the country.

Speaking to reporters from hotel quarantine in Abu Dhabi ahead of the T20 World Cup, Wade said: “In these times, it’s challenging for everyone.

“You know, it’s easy to judge people and decisions that individuals are making but until you’ve been put in these environments, in these positions, and had to play under these conditions, I think it’s hard to pass judgement on anyone.”

Australia will meet England at the group stage of the World Cup, more than a month before the first Ashes Test is due to begin in Brisbane.

Wade said: “Some guys struggle more with quarantine than others, there’s no hiding that.

“That’s the challenge that professional cricketers have at the moment. You know, our sport is played overseas, we have to go overseas to play and to keep the game going, we understand that, and (some) individuals find it harder than others.

“There’s no difference between what England are going through now to what every other team goes through to go away and play.

“It’s not easy and I don’t pass judgement on any team or any individual for the challenges that they’re facing.

“They’re trying to work it all out. And I’m confident the Ashes is going to go ahead. It’s never been a doubt in my mind, to be honest. But there are challenging parts of it.”

