Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

George Clooney discusses whether he would consider a career in politics

By Press Association
October 10, 2021, 12:52 pm Updated: October 10, 2021, 3:00 pm
George Clooney (Ian West/PA)
George Clooney (Ian West/PA)

George Clooney has said he is not considering a career in politics because he would like to “have a nice life”.

The US actor discussed President Joe Biden, his predecessor Donald Trump and his remaining career ambitions during an interview on the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show.

However, he ruled out the prospect of entering politics himself.

When asked whether he would ever work in politics, Clooney, 60, said: “No, because I actually would like to have a nice life.”

He added: “I turned 60 this year and I had a conversation with my wife and we were working a lot, as we both do, and I said we have to think of these as the halcyon years.

“If we have our health, which we do… and I’m 60 and I can still play basketball and do the things I love.

George Clooney on The Andrew Marr Show
George Clooney on The Andrew Marr Show (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

“But in 20 years I will be 80 and that’s a real number. Doesn’t matter how much you work out, what you eat, you’re 80 and so I said we have to make sure we enjoy and live these years in the best possible way.”

Clooney said that he will look to reduce his workload.

“Instead of doing three jobs a year I’ll do one,” he said.

However, he added that “not working would be a bummer”.

George Clooney
(Jeff Overs/BBC)

Clooney said there are “a lot of things that have to be repaired” in the US following Mr Trump’s presidency.

“There’s a lot of healing that has to happen and it’s going to take time,” he added.

He said that Mr Trump “is going to be a factor for a while” in the US.

Clooney added: “It’s so funny because [Mr Trump] was just this knucklehead. I knew him before he was a president. He was just a guy who was chasing girls.

George Clooney on The Andrew Marr Show
George Clooney on The Andrew Marr Show (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

“Every time you went out he’d come over and be like, ‘What’s the name of that girl?’.”

Clooney added: “He’s going to play this out for a while and we will see where we go with it as a country.

“My hope is we have a little better sense than to do that again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]