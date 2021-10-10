George Clooney discusses whether he would consider a career in politics

George Clooney has said he is not considering a career in politics because he would like to “have a nice life”.

The US actor discussed President Joe Biden, his predecessor Donald Trump and his remaining career ambitions during an interview on the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show.

However, he ruled out the prospect of entering politics himself.

When asked whether he would ever work in politics, Clooney, 60, said: “No, because I actually would like to have a nice life.”

He added: “I turned 60 this year and I had a conversation with my wife and we were working a lot, as we both do, and I said we have to think of these as the halcyon years.

“If we have our health, which we do… and I’m 60 and I can still play basketball and do the things I love.

“But in 20 years I will be 80 and that’s a real number. Doesn’t matter how much you work out, what you eat, you’re 80 and so I said we have to make sure we enjoy and live these years in the best possible way.”

Clooney said that he will look to reduce his workload.

“Instead of doing three jobs a year I’ll do one,” he said.

However, he added that “not working would be a bummer”.

Clooney said there are “a lot of things that have to be repaired” in the US following Mr Trump’s presidency.

“There’s a lot of healing that has to happen and it’s going to take time,” he added.

He said that Mr Trump “is going to be a factor for a while” in the US.

Clooney added: “It’s so funny because [Mr Trump] was just this knucklehead. I knew him before he was a president. He was just a guy who was chasing girls.

“Every time you went out he’d come over and be like, ‘What’s the name of that girl?’.”

Clooney added: “He’s going to play this out for a while and we will see where we go with it as a country.

“My hope is we have a little better sense than to do that again.”