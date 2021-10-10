Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Andy Murray battles back to beat talented teen Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells

By Press Association
October 11, 2021, 12:48 am Updated: October 11, 2021, 7:52 am
Andy Murray battled to victory over Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells (Mark J. Terrill/AP)
Andy Murray battled to victory over Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Andy Murray showed he is not ready to surrender to his sport’s next generation after battling past Carlos Alcaraz in the second round of the BNP Paribas Masters in Indian Wells.

Murray has tipped the precocious 18-year-old Spaniard as a future world number one but it was the veteran Scot who outlasted his opponent 5-7 6-3 6-2 in over three hours in the desert heat.

Alcaraz, who burst on to the scene by reaching the quarter-finals of this year’s US Open, initially looked awe-struck by the occasion as a string of unforced errors left him trailing 3-0 and 0-40 at the start of the match.

Indian Wells Tennis
Andy Murray was forced to fight to see off Carlos Alcaraz (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

But from the verge of a double-break down he grew in confidence, rescuing the fourth game then breaking back for 3-4 when Murray, struggling to respond to his opponent’s increasing accuracy, double-faulted.

There looked like being a further twist in the topsy-turvy opener when a blunder by Alcaraz handed Murray a set point at 5-4, but the Spaniard recovered again with a big serve then broke Murray a second time before serving out.

Murray resorted to increasingly desperate measures to contain his opponent’s blistering ground-strokes at the start of the second, saving a break point before sealing the third game of the set with an audacious underarm ace.

The underarm serve was a tour-level first for the Scot who described the move as a “smart play”.

Following the match, Murray said: “Wasn’t expecting obviously to get an ace out of it. He was so far back, he didn’t obviously react. Wasn’t expecting it.

“I was thinking about using it at times in the third set, but obviously up in the score, was doing a little bit better, didn’t feel like I needed to. Certainly when guys are standing there to return serve now, it’s a smart play.”

Murray saved two break points in surviving an 11-minute service game early in the second set and capitalised immediately, pressuring the Spaniard who netted with an uncharacteristically feeble backhand to fall 4-2 behind.

In a fiercely competitive affair, it was no surprise that Murray should be made to work to serve out the set, but he duly did so courtesy of consecutive unforced errors by the Spaniard, sending their clash into a decider.

Fears it may be the 34-year-old Scot who would fade first proved unfounded, as Murray broke again at the start of the third, then came out on top of another 10-minute service game to consolidate his advantage.

A double break effectively sealed a hugely significant win for Murray, whose flagging opponent required a medical time-out for a minor foot injury as he slid out of the tournament.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal