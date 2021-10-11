Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Several missing after deadly bus plunge during Chinese floods

By Press Association
October 11, 2021, 9:45 am
An aerial photo shows rescuers fortifying a temporary dyke against the flooding at the Lianbo Village in Hejin City (Xinhua via AP)
At least three people have died and 11 others are missing after a bus fell into a river in northern China as flooding from heavy rains destroyed homes and inundated farmland.

Video posted online showed people on top of an almost submerged bus in a rushing river flowing over a nearby bridge outside the city of Shijiazhuang, about 165 miles south-west of Beijing.

Authorities in Hebei province said in a social media post that 37 of the 51 people on the bus had been rescued.

State broadcaster CCTV said that three had died, and 11 are missing.

Rescue workers
Workers fortify a temporary dyke against the flooding at the Lianbo Village in Hejin City, in northern China’s Shanxi Province (Xinhua via AP)

In neighbouring Shanxi province to the west, more than 120,000 people had been evacuated as thousands of houses collapsed and 190,000 hectares (470,000 acres) of crops were damaged, the official Xinhua News Agency said Sunday.

Operations have been suspended at 60 coal mines in Shanxi, a major coal producing area, because of the rains, the provincial government said late last week. The stoppage comes as the government is trying to address power shortages that have affected industry and even some homes.

Shanxi, normally a dry region, has also shuttered 166 tourist sites. The heavy rains damaged an 80ft section of a wall in the historic town of Pingyao, a Unesco World Heritage site, Xinhua said.

Continuous rain is the biggest threat to the city’s ancient clay structures, the agency added.

