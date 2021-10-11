Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gareth Southgate jokes England’s strength gives him ‘headache’ picking team

By Press Association
October 11, 2021, 7:07 pm Updated: October 11, 2021, 9:58 pm
Gareth Southgate says it’s “very difficult” to name each squad due to the quality at his disposal (John Walton/PA)
England manager Gareth Southgate joked he commits a crime with every team selection given the strength in depth of a squad edging closer to World Cup qualification.

A mammoth year for the Three Lions rolls onto a 17th game of 2021 on Tuesday evening as the road to Qatar continues with a Wembley clash against Hungary.

Southgate’s side remain unbeaten seven matches into Group I and it remains a case of when rather than if they qualify for the World Cup, with a play-off spot assured if they follow up the win in Andorra by beating Hungary.

Phil Foden shone in the 5-0 Pyrenees cakewalk and has been praised to the hilt since, yet such is the quality at Southgate’s disposal he is not a shoo-in for a starting role on Tuesday.

“I have a headache and I commit a crime every time I pick a team,” the England boss said, having brought in man-of-the-match Foden among 10 changes in Andorra.

“It’s very difficult every time you have to name a squad because we have so many good players and such good, strong competition for places.

“Of course there was lots of players that did their own confidence and their own reputations the world of good the other day and that’s pleasing to see.

“We will definitely make changes (against Hungary). We’ve got a very strong squad.”

England lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy
England lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy (Mike Egerton/PA)

Southgate underlined his delight with the group’s attitude as much as aptitude, meaning they are hitting consistent performances against all manner of sides after reaching the Euro 2020 final.

“We can’t be a team that has a day off,” he said. “We want to keep the consistency of performances. We’ve done that this calendar year.

“Everybody knows they can’t afford to have a day off. We have that competition for places.

“There was a desire to go again after the summer, go the next step – a hunger to keep improving, an edge to training. I think that’s healthy. We’ve got to keep that atmosphere as it is now.”

Among those setting the tone and preparing to return the side on Tuesday is skipper Harry Kane, who has yet to score a Premier League goal for Tottenham this term but has netted nine in 13 appearances for England in 2021.

“You only have to look at that goals record, and the importance those goals have been to us over the five years we’ve been working,” Southgate said.

“When you put the comparable with the five or six other players at the top of that scoring chart, and you look at those names, it’s a reminder of how much Harry has already achieved at a personal level.

“And I know what’s been more important to him – it’s the team getting to two semi-finals and a final.

“Without a doubt, he’s a player who has to keep proving himself, I think he knows that.

“I think he relishes that and we know that when those chances fall, you’ve got huge faith they’re going to hit the back of the net, such is his technical ability and his mentality and calmness when those chances come.”

Kane is fifth in England’s all-time scoring list and a hat-trick against Hungary would see him move joint fourth with the late Jimmy Greaves, who will be remembered alongside fellow 1966 World Cup winner Roger Hunt on Tuesday.

Hungary v England – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group I – Puskas Arena
Raheem Sterling was among the England players racially abused in Hungary last month (Attila Trenka/PA)

England will pay tribute to the two greats on a night when their pre-match show of solidarity in the push for equality is as important as ever given the racist abuse that marred last month’s meeting in Hungary.

“I don’t think there’s a lot to add on what we’ve said in the past on racism and tolerance for each other,” Southgate said.

“I don’t think there’s anything relevant in that for (Tuesday’s) game.”

