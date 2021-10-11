Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Halsey responds to praise of her body after giving birth

By Press Association
October 11, 2021, 7:53 pm
Halsey said she did not want to ‘feed the Illusion’ new mothers should look ‘great’ after giving birth (Ian West/PA)
Halsey said she did not want to "feed the Illusion" new mothers should look "great" after giving birth (Ian West/PA)

Halsey said she did not want to “feed the Illusion” new mothers should look “great” after giving birth, as she reacted to praise of her body following a US TV appearance.

The chart-topping pop star, 27, had her first child in July and performed on the long-running sketch show Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

Fans praised Halsey’s appearance after she performed in a black leather bodysuit.

Halsey gave birth to her first child, a son, in July (Ian West/PA)

However, the singer has now shared unfiltered pictures to Instagram and said she did not want to give a false impression to other new mothers.

Alongside snaps of her swollen stomach, she wrote: “The first picture on this slide is days after my baby was already born. A lot of people don’t know that you still look pregnant for a while after. It is still changing and I am letting it. I have no interest in working out right now.

“I’m too tired and too busy playing with my darling son. With that being said, the body behind all those compliments the other night was wearing a custom tailored outfit and lighted perfectly after much testing, so I could feel good and do my job.

“I do not want to feed the Illusion that you’re meant to feel and look ‘great’ immediately postpartum. That is not my narrative currently.”

Halsey sent a message to new mothers and said she has accepted her body will never be the same after giving birth.

She wrote: “If you’ve been following me because you’re also a parent and you dig what I’m doing, please know I’m in your corner. I will never have my ‘pre baby body back’ no matter how it changes physically because I have now had a baby!

“And that has altered me for ever; emotionally, spiritually, and physically. That change is permanent. And I don’t want to go back! But in the spirit of honesty, I’m really tired and not a superhuman and this is really hard. Doing my best to serve my art and my family whilst keeping it all so very real. Love.”

Halsey and her partner, Alev Aydin, a writer and producer, welcomed their son, Ender, in July.

She performed onstage on Saturday Night Live, which was hosted by Kim Kardashian West, alongside former Fleetwood Mac star Lindsey Buckingham.

