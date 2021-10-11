Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
WHO advisers urge third Covid vaccine dose for some people

By Press Association
October 11, 2021, 8:18 pm
Medical staff administer the third dose booster Pfizer vaccine shot to a woman at the Matei Bals hospital in Bucharest, Romania (Vadim Ghirda/AP)
An expert group advising the World Health Organisation (WHO) on vaccines has recommended that older people and those with compromised immune systems get an extra dose of Covid-19 vaccine as part of their regular schedule.

It is in line with what many rich countries including Britain, France and the US have already recommended for their populations.

At a press briefing, the WHO’s vaccines director Dr Kate O’Brien said the group was advising that people who have weaker immune systems “should receive an additional dose” of all of the WHO-approved vaccines beyond the normally recommended two doses, to produce an immune response to protect them from severe disease, hospital admission and death.

Dr O’Brien said this third dose should be given to people sometime between one to three months after the second dose and was not considered a booster.

She emphasised that this recommendation does not apply to healthy, younger adults who have a normal immune response to vaccination and have no underlying conditions.

The WHO’s expert group recommended that people get the same vaccine they received for their original immunisation where possible.

