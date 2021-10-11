Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hungary in focus ahead of Wembley date with England

By Press Association
October 11, 2021, 9:04 pm Updated: October 11, 2021, 9:31 pm
Marco Rossi, pictured, has batted away any worries about his future with Hungary (Attila Trenka/PA)

Hungary will face England at Wembley on Tuesday with plenty of problems and distractions for under-pressure boss Marco Rossi.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the visitors to London.

Rossi under pressure

Marco Rossi, pictured, has overseen three defeats in four games for Hungary (Attila Trenka/PA)

Italian boss Rossi has been at the Hungary helm since 2018, but the 57-year-old has no intention whatsoever of walking away from a sticky situation. Asked if he would consider resigning should Hungary lose, off the back of three defeats in four matches, he left little doubt with his reply. “In a coach’s job if the results don’t come he has two options: either give up and leave or keep fighting,” said Rossi. “I’ve never been the type to give up and I don’t want to start that tomorrow night either.”

Only the best will do

Hungary v England – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group I – Puskas Arena
Harry Kane, pictured, celebrates his goal in England’s 4-0 win in Hungary (Attila Trenka/PA)

England thumped Hungary 4-0 in Budapest on September 2, leaving Rossi and his players in no doubt of the power of Gareth Southgate’s side. And now the manager has told his side that only a flawless performance will be enough to gain a result against the beaten European Championship finalists.

Form

Consecutive 1-0 defeats by Albania have all but ended Hungary’s hopes of reaching the World Cup, especially when paired with that 4-0 thrashing by England.

