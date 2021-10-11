Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Goods ferried across Tel Aviv skies as Israel moves closer to commercial drones

By Press Association
October 11, 2021, 9:53 pm
Drones carry goods as part of the National Drone Initiative test operation and demonstration for journalists in Tel Aviv, Israel (Oded Balilty/AP)

Dozens of drones have floated through the skies of Tel Aviv, ferrying cartons of ice cream and sushi across the city in an experiment that officials hope provided a glimpse of the not-too-distant future.

Israel’s National Drone Initiative, a government programme, carried out the drill to prepare for a world in which large quantities of commercial deliveries will be made by drones to take pressure off highly congested urban roads.

The two-year programme aims to apply the capabilities of Israeli drone companies to establish a nationwide network where customers can order goods and have them delivered to pick-up spots.

The project, now in the third of eight stages, is still in its infancy and faces many questions about security and logistics.

A woman looks at drones carrying goods as part of the National Drone Initiative test operation over Tel Aviv (Oded Balilty/AP)

“We had 700 test flights at the start of this year and now we are close to 9,000 flights,” said Daniella Partem, from Israel Innovation Authority, a partner in the drone initiative.

Israel is a global leader in drone technology, with much of its expertise rooted in the highly technologised military.

Many of the 16 companies participating in the drone initiative have links to the military.

According to Ms Partem, the initiative was inspired by the halting effect that Covid-19 had on the transportation of medical supplies in early 2020.

The control room of the Israeli National Drone Initiative (Oded Balilty/AP)

An early stage tested the transport of medicines and blood plasma by drones.

The initiative has since carried out wider tests in three different urban districts in Israel and hopes to promote legislation that would allow drones to be widely used through an app that customers and clients can use.

Israel’s population of 9.3 million is largely packed in urban centres, with major cities such as Tel Aviv and Jerusalem suffering from high levels of road congestion.

Access to Israel’s airspace is highly regulated by security officials, and flying a drone requires a permit from the Israeli Civil Aviation Authority.

The National Drone Initiative test operation was demonstrated for journalists (Oded Balilty/AP)

The initiative faces many obstacles.

Officials will have to ensure that drones can handle flights through turbulent weather conditions and that the skies can be quickly cleared in case of war or emergency.

There are also issues of privacy.

“Once you have a drone that actually takes photos or videos you create a totally new dimension of privacy invasion,” said Tehilla Shwartz Altshuler, digital technology expert and fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute, a think tank in Jerusalem.

A drone carries goods in Tel Aviv (Oded Balilty/AP)

The drone initiative has already tried to address such concerns by using cameras that can help the machine land, but do not have the resolution to take detailed photos.

The drone initiative has worked in cooperation with the aviation authority since its first flight tests in January.

Five more tests are planned over the next 14 months.

“One day, we will have drone-powered taxis in the sky,” said Yoely Or, co-founder of Cando Drones, one of the companies that participated in Monday’s experiment.

